New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): RJD leader Manoj Jha on Friday took a dig at the ruling alliance in Bihar over six JD-U MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh joining the BJP and said the "signal" has come from the northeastern state and "it will reach Bihar soon".

"It is strange that six of the seven MLAs of JD-U joined BJP. Did they take instructions from Nitish Kumar? I want to ask Nitish Kumar, do you want your party to merge in BJP," Jha asked.

"Nitish Kumar has become Chief Minister even though his party won just 43 seats in Bihar assembly elections. I have been saying that just wait for four-five months and now the signal has come from Arunachal Pradesh and it will reach Bihar soon," Jha told ANI.

The JD-U now has just one MLA in 60-member Arunachal assembly. BJP and JD-U are allies in the coalition government in Bihar.

Earlier in the day, RJD took a dig on the ruling alliance in Bihar, saying it was a gift by BJP to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Christmas.

"Six JD-U MLAs have been included in BJP. BJP's Christmas gift to Nitish Kumar," RJD said in a tweet. (ANI)

