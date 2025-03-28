Patna (Bihar) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Friday attacked the NDA government and its allies by putting up posters outside its party office in Patna over the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative.

The posters read, "Aankh cheen kar chashma daine vale log, rakh ko apne pass yeh 'Saugat-e-Modi' kit"

The BJP's initiative has drawn attention as political parties in Bihar gear up for the upcoming elections. Opposition parties have raised concerns over the timing of the distribution, alleging it as a political move ahead of the polls.

BJP Minority Morcha launched its "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign, aiming to distribute special kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across the country ahead of Eid.

The initiative, kicked off from Nizamuddin in Delhi on Tuesday under the guidance of BJP National President JP Nadda, seeks to ensure that poor Muslim families can celebrate the festival without any hardship.

National President of the BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui, outlined the campaign's broader vision, stating that during the holy month of Ramadan and upcoming occasions like Eid, Good Friday, Easter, Nauruz, and the Indian New Year, the Minority Front will reach out to those in need through the "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign. Eid Milan celebrations will also be organised at the district level, he added.

As part of the campaign, 32,000 Minority Morcha workers collaborated with 32,000 mosques nationwide to reach the needy.

The campaign is particularly significant as it focuses on the occasions of Ramzan and Eid. Under this campaign, the BJP Minority Morcha plans to reach out to 32 lakh Muslim families and collaborate with 3 thousand mosques.

The kits distributed under the "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign will contain a variety of items. Along with food items, the kits will include clothes, vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, and sugar. Women's kits will contain fabric for suits, while men's kits will include kurta-pyjamas. According to sources, the cost of each kit will be around 500 to 600 rupees. (ANI)

