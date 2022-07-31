New Delhi/ Surat (Gujarat) [India], (ANI): The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited RFP (Request for Proposal) for the development of the Surat multi-modal transport hub (MMTH). Station.

According to the information given by RLDA, the station is envisioned as a multi-modal transport hub (MMTH). The station will be developed on Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) model at an indicative cost of Rs 813 crores.

"Total area for development of Surat MMTH is 3,31,491 square meters. In first phase construction of east side station building, west side station building and concourses and work in platform area will be taken up along with ISBT," the statement reads.

The scope of work covers the design and development or redevelopment of Surat MMTH and the project is targeted to be completed in 48 months. The last date for the submission of e-bids is 17th August 2022.

The Surat MMTH station will be universally accessible coupled with skywalks, lounges, medical room, and retail spaces among others for the convenience of the travellers. The station will be well integrated with the GSRTC bus station, metro station and other modes of public transport to provide a hassle-free travel experience to the commuters.

After redevelopment work is completed, travellers will be able to switch from one mode of transport to another seamlessly.

Giving information about this project, Vice Chairman of RLDA, Ved Prakash Dudeja said that the city of Surat is a vibrant commercial and industrial hub and is among the fastest-growing cities in the world.

The Surat MMTH railway station development aims to further strengthen the local economy and boost the tourism potential of the city. The station will be developed in line with global standards to provide world-class amenities to the travellers," said Dudeja.

It is well known that Surat is the second-largest city in Gujarat. It has clocked a high growth rate over the past four decades due to the burgeoning industrial sector that has created employment opportunities and encouraged the immigration of youth.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land. During the current Financial Year, RLDA has leased out Six sites at Liluah (Howrah), Nizamabad (Telangana), Waltax Road (Chennai), Egmore (Chennai), Bhopal (MP), Ludhiana (Punjab) and Chaupla Colony Barelli(UP) for a cumulative lease premium of Rs 533 crore.

In addition, Railway assets valuing approximately Rs 163 Crore shall be developed in Bhopal, Egmore (Chennai) and Ludhiana Railway Colonies. (ANI)

