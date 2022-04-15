New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the statutory body of Indian Railways, has invited bids for a vacant plot of land in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the official information, an area of 32,011 square metres will be given to the eligible highest bidder as a leasehold property for 99 years. The reserve price for the site is Rs 89.40 crores. Some old railway quarters existing at the site shall be developed by RLDA at another location.

The pre-bid meeting was held on March 23, 2022, in Gorakhpur where prominent state and local developers participated and showed keen interest in this land parcel.

Vice-Chairman of RLDA Ved Parkash Dudeja said, "Gorakhpur has several industrial units, making it one of the most significant places in the state. The proposed site is located at a very strategic location at the Residential cum Commercial hub connected with other major parts of the city. Its development shall boost the already developing economy of Gorakhpur."

As per information, the railway land which lies adjacent to Ramgarh Lake near Mohaddipur is primarily a residential and commercial neighbourhood located adjacent to the Railway area of Mohaddipur block.

It is notable that Gorakhpur is the zonal headquarter of the North Eastern Railway. It is a major railway station in Uttar Pradesh connecting the Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Northern India to Bihar and Nepal.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment, and multi-functional complexes.

During the Financial Year 2021-22, RLDA has leased out various sites at Chennai, Amaravati, Aurangabad of Maharashtra, Asansol of West Bengal, Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh, Ambari of Guwahati etc. RLDA has also leased out railway colonies like Chilkalguda & Rifle-Range colonies of Secunderabad and Rajkot Railway Colony in this financial year for redevelopment. (ANI)

