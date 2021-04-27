New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids for leasing three sites to develop Multi-Functional Complexes (MFC) at Bellary, Sikar and Bharatpur Railway Stations for 45 years.

A RLDA release said that the objective of the development of Multi-Functional Complexes is to equip railway stations with amenities and boost customer experience. Two of these sites are in Rajasthan and one in Karnataka.

The sites are situated in the vicinity of the respective station complexes or fall in the circulating area of the railway stations. Bidders can download bid documents at the website. The deadline for bid submission is May 12, 2021. A combination of a hotel, retail spaces and retail amenities are envisaged to be developed on these MFC sites.

"The sites are strategically located in the vicinity of railway stations and are well-connected to prominent landmarks. The proposed Multi-Functional Complexes at these three railway stations will provide state-of-the-art amenities to passengers and enhance their experience. The development will provide a fillip to tourism and retail segments and contribute towards the local economy as well. RLDA's model of development of MFCs also provides opportunities to small investors to invest in commercial spaces having assured footfall near the existing railway stations", said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA.

The release said that the bidder will be selected through a transparent online single stage bidding process. The developer will be mandated to complete construction at each site and commission the same within two years. These sites are meant to enhance rail user facilities such as shopping, bookstall, ATM, food stall, medicine, variety store, budget hotel etc. The release said the bidder will be permitted to market and sub-lease built-up Area for any legal and lawful activities.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan - leasing of commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment and multi-functional complexes.

RLDA is at present handling 123 Multi-Functional Complexes and 84 railway colony redevelopment projects. Of these 123 Multi-Functional Complexes, 55 MFCs have already been leased out. 13 MFCs have already been completed and the rest are in the advanced stage of construction. RLDA also has over 84 commercial (greenfield) sites across India for leasing, and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bidding process. (ANI)

