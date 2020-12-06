Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 6 (ANI): Demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdraw the farm laws, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal on Sunday announced that the party will take a decision on whether or not to stay in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after December 8.

The RLP, an ally of BJP in Rajasthan has also extended its support to the call for Bharat Bandh by farmers on December 8.

"Rashtriya Loktantrik Party supports the call for 'Bharat Bandh by farmers'. The Prime Minister should take back the farm laws. We will take a decision on whether RLP will stay in NDA or not after December 8," Beniwal, RLP chief and Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Nagaur constituency told media here.

"We are calling an emergency meeting on December 8. If needed, we will march towards Delhi for the rights of farmers," he added.

Earlier on November 30, Beniwal had termed the three new farm laws as "black laws" and said that his party will "think about continuing its support" to the ruling BJP-led NDA if these are not repealed.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had earlier this year pulled out of NDA and BJP-led government in protest against the three new farm laws.

Meanwhile, several political parties have come out in support of farmers' call for bandh. The parties include Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), SAD, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc.

The farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26.

After the fifth round of talks remained inconclusive with farmers' leaders, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

