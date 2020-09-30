Patna (Bihar) [India], September 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday announced that his party will contest Bihar Assembly polls in coalition with BSP and Janwadi Party Socialist.

"RLSP will fight elections with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janwadi Party Socialist,"Upendra Kushwaha said during a press conference here.

"To uplift Bihar and improve the condition of its people, we promise to give a better government which will be committed to education, medicine and irrigation We call for all parties with such ideas to come together," he added.

He promised a responsive government.

The BSP chief Mayawati said earlier in the day that the alliance will work for benefit of oppressed classes and poor in the state if voted to power.

"Our alliance has been formed keeping the interests of Dalits, tribals, OBC, minorities and upper-caste poor in mind. Bihar needs a change based on the philosophy of 'Sarvajan Hitaay, Sarvajan Sukhaay'," she said.

She said the alliance will work to solve the recurrent problems of the state including floods.

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

With RLSP and BSP deciding to fight the polls together, a third front appears to be emerging in the state apart from the ruling NDA and the likely alliance of RJD, Congress and Left parties. (ANI)

