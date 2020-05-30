India News | Rlys Asks States to Ensure Proper Planning, Coordination for Shramik Trains

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Railway Ministry has requested state governments to ensure proper planning and coordination for Shramik trains and see that projected demand for movement of stranded persons by rail is well chalked out and determined.

The Railways has so far operated 4,000 Shramik Special trains ferrying 54 lakh stranded passengers home, the national transporter said in a statement on Saturday.

While the Railways has been able to place rakes on demand by states for Shramik Specials, "there have been several instances where the passengers have not been brought to the station and notified trains have been cancelled. Some of the states have also not been giving consent to the sending states, preventing transportation of a large number of migrant labour for those states,” it said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal previously charged Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Maharashtra with not facilitating the movement of migrants to their home states. The states rejected the allegation.

The Railways said it has been able to accommodate almost all requests received from the sending states till date and many states have now reduced their requirements indicating that the task is nearing completion.

"It may also be noted that nearly 75% of the trains were bound for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and most of the balance trains were also headed towards Eastern India."

The Railways said it has also come forward to help state governments to meet the requirement of intra-state movement of people by organising such trains at their request.

"According to a letter from the (Railway) Ministry to the states, while the nominated nodal officers of the Railways have been interacting on this matter with the states and getting a rough estimate on requirement of trains, it is necessary to get an objective estimate of the requirements of Shramik Special Trains," it said.

It also said states must indicate the projected number of Shramik trains required for the residual movement of stranded persons from the state along with the tentative schedule for movement of these trains through an official communication. The Indian Railways will schedule trains immediately based on the requirement projected by state governments/UTs in consultation with the nodal officers of states/UTs, it added.

"Indian Railways has also assured that it will provide additional Shramik Special trains for any requirement given in future also,” the statement said.

On Friday, the Railways said there is a demand for around 450 trains from states.

