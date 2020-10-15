New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Ministry of Railways has issued a policy on development of goods sheds at small or roadside stations through private investment in a bid to augment terminal capacity, an official statement said on Thursday.

Under the policy, private parties will be permitted to develop goods wharf, loading/unloading facilities, facilities for labour (resting space with shade, drinking water, bathing facilities) approach road, covered shed and other related infrastructure.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Launches Veiled Attack on Narendra Modi Government With This Answer to His ‘What’s Common In Vietnam, Korea, Pakistan’ Tweet.

The facilities are to be created or developed by the private party through its own investment, it said.

“All developments for the proposed facility will be as per approved railway designs, and constructed to approved railway standards and specifications. The railways shall not levy any departmental or other charges for the construction.

Also Read | UP: Firing at Meeting Called to Allot Shops in Ballia, One Dead (Watch Video).

“The facilities created by the private party shall be used as a common user facility, and no preference or priority will be granted to the traffic of the party over the traffic of other customers,” the ministry said in the statement.

The national transporter said the responsibility for maintenance of assets and facilities created shall be vested with the party during the agreement period.

Private firms will also be given incentives under the scheme which includes share in the Terminal Charges (TC) and Terminal Access Charges (TAC), as the case may be, for all the inward and outward traffic dealt at the goods sheds for five years, from the date of completion of the work, the ministry said.

The additional revenue for party can be obtained through utilisation of available space for establishing small canteen or tea-shop and via advertisements, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)