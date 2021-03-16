Kozhikode (Ker), Mar 16 (PTI):Ending days of speculation, the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) on Tuesday announced that it would field K K Rema, wife of slain founding leader T P Chandrasekharan, in Vadakara Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district.

Announcing this, the party general secretary K K Venu said the Congress leadership has declared the support of the UDF for Rema.

The RMP, a breakaway group of the CPI(M), has been under pressure to field its candidate in Vadakara to give a tough fight to the LDF.

The Congress as well as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had approached the RMP leadership to put up a common candidate to take on the LDF nominee.

But as Rema opted not to contest, the party secretariat nominated Venu for the seat.

However, after the Congress leadership decided to withdraw its offer of support if Rema was not in the fray, the RMP leadership met again on Tuesday and declared the candidature of Rema.

Formed a decade ago by a former Marxist leader Chandrasekharan, theRMP has a solid base in Onjiyam in Vadakara.

Soon after the party's formation, Chandrasekaran contested in the Lok Sabha elections of 2009 as its candidate, but lost.

Later, he was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers on May 4, 2012.

After Chandrasekharan's killing, his widow Rema took charge of the party.

Though she contested from Vadakara in the 2016 assembly polls, luck did not favour her and she was defeated.

In the 2019 Lok sabha election, the party had extended its support to the UDF and it's nominee K Muraleedharan defeated the LDF candidate P Jayarajan for over 83,000 votes.PTI Corr UD SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)