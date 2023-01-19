Maharajganj (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) A roadways bus overturned after hitting a bridge here, leaving 40 passengers injured, police said on Thursday.

The bus carrying 51 people was coming to Maharajganj from Gorakhpur when the accident took place on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Withdraws Proposal To Lower Minimum Age for Drinking After Objections Raised by Public, Associations and Media.

“Twenty-four injured passengers were admitted to a district hospital,” Ravi Rai, inspector in-charge of Sadar Kotwali police station of Mahrajganj, said.

Rai said 16 other passengers, who sustained minor injuries, were provided primary medical treatment at the spot.

Also Read | Kerala Government Considering to Seek Supreme Court’s Permission for Culling Tigers in Wayanad, Says Forest Minister AK Saseendran on Wild Animal Population; Gets Slammed by Activists.

Mahrajganj District Magistrate Satendra Kumar and SP Kaustubh on Thursday visited the district hospital where the injured have been admitted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)