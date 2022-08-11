Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A woman was killed while her son and sister were seriously injured after a truck hit their bike here, leading to protests by locals who blocked a road, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night when Nita Devi (45) was returning to her village from Muzaffarnagar with her son and sister, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and the body has been sent for post mortem, police said.

Infuriated over the accident, locals blocked the Muzaffarnagar-Jansath road and also tried to damage the truck which was left behind by the driver who fled after the accident.

Senior police officers pacified the people and restored traffic.PTI COR SAB

