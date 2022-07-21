New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A 20-year-old man died at a hospital here on Thursday, days after allegedly being hit by a scooty in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area, police said.

The accident took place on July 10.

Based on the information regarding the accident, police reached the LNJP hospital, where injured Farman, a resident of Farash Khana, was found undergoing treatment. He was unfit for recording his statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, the DCP said.

During investigation, accused Nameer Hassan, a resident of Gali Charkhewalan, was arrested and the offending vehicle seized, Kalsi said.

On Thursday, information was received from the LNJP hospital that injured Farman has succumbed to his injuries. IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) is being added in this case and investigation is in progress, the DCP added.

