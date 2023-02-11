New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has set up a study group comprising officials from the transport department to analyse 10 "black spots" in the national capital and offer remedial solutions, officials said on Friday.

The group has been split into sub-groups comprising three-four members each and they are studying two black spots each, they added. The group comprises officials from the transport department, members of the SaveLife Foundation, CRRI etc., along with traffic police officers.

The group is supposed to submit its report by next week to the stakeholders that include road-owning agencies like the public works department (PWD) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

"The group is studying 10 black spots that have seen majority of accidents. The members of the group are visiting the spots physically and seeing the problems that exist there and make them more prone to accidents. The black spots include Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, GTK Road, Najafgarh Road and Peeragarhi," an official said.

According to another official, they are analysing reasons such as whether there is a problem with road engineering, signages, encroachment or any other issue that are making these stretches accident prone.

"We are not only analysing these but are also talking to traffic inspectors and the personnel deployed there to understand the problems plaguing these areas. The report will also offer solutions to the issue," he said.

The report will be submitted to the Delhi government and the Centre.

According to the Delhi Police, the city witnessed 1,206 fatal road accidents in 2021, in which 1,239 people were killed. The number of such accidents increased by 3.6 per cent in 2021 as compared to 2020 (from 1,163 to 1,206 fatalities).

