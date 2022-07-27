Shimla, Jul 27 (PTI) A road was blocked in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district following a landslide, the state disaster management department said on Wednesday.

The landslide near Nehru Kund in Manali tehsil occurred on Tuesday night, it added.

According to information received from police, the traffic has been diverted through Palchan till boulders are cleared from the road.

The Kullu district administration has informed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the clearing of the road, the department said.

The BRO started its work on Wednesday morning and the road will be cleared soon, it added.

