Fatehpur (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Three people were killed when a bike collided with an SUV on the Banda-Tanda road in Lalauli area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday when Najim (23) was going to Datauli village on a bike with his wife Sahana (22), brother-in-law Atiq (11) and a girl identified as Sahina (15), SHO, Lalauli, Ravindra Srivastava said.

All the injured were rushed to a hospital, where Nazim, Sahana and Atiq were declared dead.

The condition of Sahina was stated to be serious.

Efforts are being made to trace the absconding SUV driver.

