Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) The organs of a 22-year-old man from Rajasthan's Sikar district who died in a road accident were transplanted to four people.

Ashok Saini of Radhakishanpura, Sikar, was injured in a road accident. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brain dead by the doctors. His family members then decided to give life to others by donating his organs.

The medical team transplanted Saini's heart, liver and both kidneys to other patients. Out of these four people, three have been given free organ transplants under the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme.

Sikar District Collector Amit Yadav said in a statement that Saini was admitted to Shri Kalyan Hospital in Sikar after being injured in a road accident on January 11 and was then undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Jaipur.

When he was declared brain dead by the medical team, his family gave their consent for organ donation.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot appreciated the decision of the family saying organ donation gives new life to other patients.

