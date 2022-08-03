New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has engaged services of Mobile Inspection Vans (MIVs) for quality inspection of National Highways through non-destructive testing in four states on pilot basis, an official statement said on Wednesday.

It further said the use of these MIVs will augment the existing quality control and quality acceptance systems of NH works by introducing a more proactive approach for identifying issues related to quality.

Quarterly, 2,000 kms of National Highway (NH) projects will be inspected in each state (Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha and Karnataka) using these MIVs, the statement said.

Inspections would be conducted in various projects being implemented by NHAI, NHIDCL, state PWDs and other executing agencies of MoRTH.

Test results as well as alerts for the non-conformity through these MIVs shall be shared with various stakeholders on real-time basis through a Quality Control Portal, which is being developed by the ministry.

