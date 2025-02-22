New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Saturday emphasised that a roadmap is being prepared by the newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party government to carry out all the works in the national capital that the party has promised in its manifesto.

Speaking to ANI, Singh slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over their criticism and said that the opposition will get all the answers as the BJP fulfils all its promises.

"A roadmap is being prepared for all the works we mentioned in our manifesto... Today, all seven ministers of Delhi are going to be on the roads where there is still work left to be done... (AAP) will automatically get the answers as the BJP fulfils everything mentioned in the manifesto," he said.

Meanwhile, the 'Modi Story' shared a video on Instagram, lauding the efforts of the newly formed BJP government in Delhi, saying that the Yamuna clean-up began even before the government was sworn in.

The BJP has come to power in Delhi after 27 years and days before Rekha Gupta assumed office as Chief Minister of the city-state, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena held a meeting after which a directive was issued to clean Yamuna.

Subsequently, the 'Modi story' said that PM Modi had vowed to make Yamuna the identity of the national capital.

It said this action regarding Yamuna cleaning comes from PM Modi's long legacy of prompt decisions.

"The moment Narendra Modi took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001, his first step was releasing Narmada waters into Sabarmati (River). Sworn in the morning, and by evening, the waters flowed that marked the beginning of the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront project, which remains Ahmedabad's pride and symbol," 'Modi Story' posted on Instagram.

Earlier, Rekha Gupta, her ministerial colleagues and BJP leaders attended the evening aarti on the banks of the Yamuna. Delhi BJP chief, Virendraa Sachdeva was also present at the religious event at the Vasudev Ghat.

Pollution in the Yamuna was a key issue during the Delhi Assembly elections, with political parties targeting each other over pollution, encroachments, and flood management. (ANI)

