Patna (Bihar) [India], June 30 (ANI): A roadside vendor in Patna, who sold China-made vehicle accessories for a living, has decided to boycott these after a violent face-off in Ladakh Valley between Indian and Chinese troops.

Dharamveer, who used to sell these accessories near Bihar Museum here, now sources Indian stuff. He also carries a placard 'No Chinese Product'.

"I used to sell Chinese products on the roads but after Galwan Valley incident, I chose not to sell these items again," Dharamveer told ANI.

His earnings have come down as the alternatives are relatively expensive and people are not for going for them in sizeable numbers in the atmosphere created by COVID-19.

He also sought help in boycotting Chinese goods and earn a decent living.

"I am debt-laden. I request the government to help me and support me to boycott Chinese products," he said.

Dharmveer has earned praise from people who are also taking a pledge to oppose Chinese products.

"I really appreciate the decision of Dharamveer not to sell Chinese products. We need to do the same in view of China's conduct on our borders," said Vivekanand Kumar, a local resident.

"This move is right. Chinese products should be boycotted," said Mohammad Shabi, another local resident.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in Galwan valley on June 15-16 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the face-off. (ANI)

