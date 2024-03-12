Pokhran (Rajasthan) [India], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the roar of aircraft mid-air and the valour displayed on the ground during the Bharat Shakti exercise conducted in Rajasthan's Pokharan portend the new India.

PM Modi, who witnessed the tri-service exercise 'Bharat Shakti' in Rajasthan's Pokhran on Tuesday, lauded the bravery of all three forces--the Army, Air Force and Navy.

"The scenes we saw today, the bravery of our three forces, are wonderful; this roar in the sky, this battle on the ground, the cry of victory echoes in all directions. This is the call of a new India...If we want to make India 'viksit', then we need to reduce our dependence on others. That's why India is focusing on 'atmanirbharta' in every sector, from edible oils to modern aircraft," PM Modi said at the Exercise Bharat Shakti in Pokhran.

The PM also said that Pokhran has become a witness to the trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance).

"Today, our Pokhran has once again witnessed India's self-reliance, self-confidence and self-pride. It is this Prokran that has been the witness of India's nuclear power and here today we are also seeing its strength through indigenization and empowerment. This celebration of 'Bharat Shakti' is taking place in Rajasthan, the land of bravery, but its echo is not only heard in India but in the whole world," he said.

PM Modi further said that a self-reliant India in defence sector is a guarantee of 'atmavishwas' (self-confidence) in the forces.

"In the last 10 years, the country's defence production has more than doubled, which means it is more than Rs 1 lakh crore. The youth are playing a key role in this. In the last 10 years, over 150 defence startups have started in the country, and our forces have decided to give them orders worth Rs 1,800 crore. An 'atmanirbhar' India in defence sector is a guarantee of 'atmavishwas' in forces," the PM said.

PM Modi, along with delegates from more than 30 countries, witnessed the tri-service exercise 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran, Rajasthan, on Tuesday.

The manifestation of the Indian Armed Forces' drive to become self-reliant can be gauged by analyzing the procurement undertaken.

Today's demonstration showcased the calibrated tactical employment of niche technology in a tri-services environment against perceived threats.

The exercise 'Bharat Shakti' displays an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of the country, premised on the nation's Aatmanirbharata initiative.

It will simulate realistic, synergized, multi-domain operations displaying integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains. (ANI)

