Ghaziabad(UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Two men accused of committing several robberies were arrested here after a gunfire encounter in which one of them was shot in leg, police here said on Saturday.

The two have been identified as Waris, 30, of Gokul Puri in north east Delhi and Rohit alias Rohan of Madhuban Bapudham area of Ghaziabad city. Both were wanted in over a dozen criminal cases in Ghaziabad and Delhi, police said.

Waris was till very recently lodged in Tihar Jail of Delhi in connection with a case of loot, they said.

SHO Sahibabad Sachin Malik said that Waris was recently let out on bail and had started committing robberies again.

"On Friday evening, Waris along with his accomplice Rohan had looted two mobile phones in Sahibabad area. Police launched a drive in the area to track them down,” he said.

Malik said that the two men, who were on a bike, were intercepted by police on Karhera village road.

"When police signalled them to stop, they fired on the police team and sped away. The two were later caught and Waris was injured in retaliatory firing," the SHO said.

Police sent the injured to hospital for treatment, he said.

"We recovered both mobiles, one country-made pistol, two used and five live cartridges, and a bike used in committing crimes from their possession," Malik added.

