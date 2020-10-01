Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) A gang of robbers allegedly broke into a ground-floor apartment of a building in Kalina area of the city and decamped with valuables worth lakhs on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day at Park Bay Apartments in Sundar Nagar locality, where the unidentified accused allegedly entered the flat by cutting an iron grill in the kitchen using a gas cutter, an official said.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape: Video of DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar Allegedly Threatening Victim’s Family Emerges, Clarification Issued.

According to the complainant, who is employed with a private bank, the accused decamped with gold, laptops, cash and other valuables worth over Rs 10 lakh.

The police are examining CCTV footage from the area and preliminary probe has revealed that the accused had done a recce before robbing the apartment, an official from Vakola police station said.

Also Read | How to Read WhatsApp Messages Without Opening the Chat.

A case under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC has been registered in this regard, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)