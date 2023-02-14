Gurugram, Feb 13 (PTI) A group of armed robbers attacked a security guard of an auto parts manufacturing unit in IMT industrial area in Manesar in the early hours of Monday and made off with goods worth Rs 30 lakh, police said.

The robbers held the guard hostage at gunpoint and locked him inside the guard room.

According to the police, the incident took place in SPRA Automotive Pvt Ltd in Sector 4 at around 1 am on Monday when security guard Monu was on duty.

A group of armed robbers came there in three pick-up trucks and held Monu hostage at gunpoint.

According to the complaint filed by Shailender Hooda, owner of the company, his employee, Gaurav, informed him about the robbery in the morning when he reached the office.

"The robbers first held guard Monu hostage at gunpoint and then locked him inside the guard room after tying his hands and legs. They then robbed raw material worth Rs 30 lakh. Two LEDs, Rs 5,000 in cash, CCTV cameras and DVR were robbed from the place," Hooda said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against the yet-to-be-identified robbers under sections 395 (dacoity) of IPC and Section 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act at IMT, Manesar Police Station, police said, said Manbir Singh, DCP, Manesar.

