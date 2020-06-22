Ambala (Haryana), Jun 22 (PTI) Some unidentified robbers allegedly snatched Rs 72.35 lakh cash kept in a bag that was being carried on a scooter by a representative of a Gujarat-based company, police here said on Monday.

Police said the complainant alleged that three motorbike-borne masked robbers snatched away the cash.

The employee of a Gujarat-based agricultural equipment company told the police that the incident occurred on Ambala-Jagadhri Road near Khudda village on Sunday.

On the complaint of Vinod Patel, the representative of the company currently residing in Sector- 1 Ambala City in a rented house, the Maheshnagar police station of Ambala district registered a case against three unknown persons.

In the complaint, Patel said he was going to Jagadhri on his two-wheeler on Sunday and had kept a bag containing Rs 72.35 lakh in the front side of his vehicle.

He told the police that the payment was to be made to someone.

When he was crossing over Khudda bridge just three kilometres away from Ambala Cantonment, the motorcycle-borne robbers stopped his Activa scooter.

He added that one of the motorbike riders forced him to stop and then sat on the back seat of his Activa and pointed a pistol at his back.

When Patel resisted, the robber threw his bag. Later, all the three robbers fled towards Jagadhri side with the bag.

Patel later filed the complaint with the police. Later, he also informed the manager of the company about the incident.

Police said a case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered against three unidentified robbers and further investigations were on.

