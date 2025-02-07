Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 7 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday stressed the importance of a strong legal system for a thriving democracy while attending the ceremony of the National Law University (NLU) building in Agartala.

"I am honoured to have witnessed this occasion. The foundation stone was laid by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in 2022. At that time, I visited this place and saw many people who extended their hands to start this memorable journey. I believe this National Law University and today's event mark a historic milestone in the journey of legal education in Tripura, with the groundbreaking of the permanent campus of National Law University Tripura," said Saha.

He stated that establishing the NLU reflects the state government's commitment to excellence in legal education, research, and policy-making.

"I think we should not limit ourselves to just one law university; research should also be carried out so that the university's standard can be elevated, and people become aware of it. As far as policy-making is concerned, we are here and will always be available to support you. As one of the premier institutes of legal education, NLU will significantly contribute to producing skilled legal professionals, judges, and policymakers," said Saha.

He further mentioned that the state government is providing land, logistics, and financial support, which will continue in the future.

"The state government will continue to extend financial, administrative, and policy-wise support to help achieve its goals. A robust legal system is essential for a thriving democracy, and institutions like NLU will play a crucial role in strengthening our legal framework. Legal education is not just about learning the law but also about fostering justice, ethics, and the rule of law in society. I am confident that NLU will serve as a center for legal research and development, addressing contemporary challenges in law and governance. In fact, it has already started doing so," he said.

Saha also noted that the university must focus on academic excellence, research-driven legal education, and skill development.

"It must also emphasise interdisciplinary learning, integrating law with technology, governance, and business studies. NLU should pursue national and international collaborations, ensuring that students and faculty engage with the best legal minds globally," he added.

During the event, Chief Justice of Tripura High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh, Justice Amarnath Goud, Justice Arindam Lodh, Justice SD Purkayastha, Justice Biswajit Palit, Secretaries Kiran Gitte and Raval Hemandra Kumar, and the University's Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yogesh Pratap Singh was present.

Meanwhile, Justice Arindam Lodh of the High Court of Tripura has announced a MoU with National Law University (NLU), Tripura to organize Apanshu Mohan Lodh Memorial Lecture at NLU Tripura in memory of his father late Apanshu Mohan Lodh, who was an eminent lawyer.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of NLU Tripura campus, Justice Lodh said, an endowment fund of Rs 8 lakh would be provided for the proposed lecture. (ANI)

