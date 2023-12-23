New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Rohini Sessions Court of Delhi has discharged four persons after four years who were accused in a murder case at the stage of arguments on charges due to insufficient evidence. It said that the accused has been in judicial custody since 2019 and that there is no connecting evidence against the accused except a disclosure statement.

The Additional Sessions Judge Vikram, before discharging the accused person, verified with the investigation officer of the case the CCTV footage of the incident, call detail records and disclosure statement given by the accused person.

Advocate Ravi Drall appeared for the accused and argued that no case against the accused persons for charge framing is made out. The accused in the present case had been falsely implicated by the disclosure statements of co-accused persons who were arrested in another murder case.

Even the name of the accused, Joginder, isn't mentioned in the disclosure statement of the co-accused; rather, some Sonu names have been mentioned. Further, the accused Joginder has been arrested for the offence of conspiracy for making calls to co-accused before the commission of the crime and Call Detail Record (CDR) has been relied upon by the investigating agency but neither the SIM nor the phone belong to the accused, submitted the Advocate Drall.

The accused wasn't seen in CCTV footage and in pursuance to his disclosure statement, no recovery of clothes has been shown from the accused which can be matched with the accused wearing at the time of the incident and seen in CCTV, added Advocate Ravi Drall.

Appearing for Delhi Police, the Additional Public Prosecutor for the State submitted that accused persons were at spot is established from their CDR's and one of accused Ajay is captured in CCTV footage, shooting at deceased.

It was further submitted that on the basis of disclosure statement of the accused persons, the car and motorcycle used in commission of offence offence were recovered and motorcycle was having number plate which belongs to brother of accused. Therefore, there is sufficient material to frame charge against the accused persons. (ANI)

