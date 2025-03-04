Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Following the resignation of Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar said said that jthe movement for justice for Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, led to this outcome.

"Common people and the Deshmukh family were fighting for justice for Santosh Deshmukh. This is a result of that. The government delayed it, but ultimately took his (Dhananjay Munde's) resignation," Pawar said.

He further demanded that Munde be made a co-accused in the case and called for a fair probe.

"But we would also like to say that he should be made a co-accused in this murder case, and an inquiry should be done in a transparent manner," he added.

Earlier, after resigning from the Maharashtra Cabinet, Nationalist Congress Party MLA Dhananjay Munde said on Tuesday that it has been his demand from the very first day that the accused in Beed Sarpanch murder case should get harshest punishment.

In a post on X, Munde also mentioned that he has submitted his resignation as state minister due to health concerns and medical advice.

"My firm demand from the very first day has been that the accused in the brutal murder of the late Santosh Deshmukh from Massajog in Beed district should receive the harshest possible punishment. Seeing the photos that came up yesterday has deeply pained my heart," he said.

"The investigation of this case has been completed, and the chargesheet has been filed in the court. Additionally, a judicial inquiry has also been proposed. Recalling my sense of discernment and considering that my health has not been well for the past few days, the doctors have advised me to undergo treatment for the next few days. Therefore, for medical reasons as well, I have submitted my resignation from my ministerial position in the cabinet to the Chief Minister," the NCP MLA added on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepted Munde's resignation and forwarded it to the Governor for further action. Speaking on the resignation Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has tendered his resignation today. I have accepted the resignation and sent it to the Governor for further course of action."

According to sources, CM Fadnavis had asked Munde to step down from his post.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, Maharashtra, was murdered on December 9 after he allegedly opposed an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm installing windmills in the village. (ANI)

