Latur, Dec 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday directed officials to involve local self-governing bodies, NGOs and sugar factories to accelerate the pace of vaccination in Latur district amid concerns over the spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Also Read | Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine May Aid Fight Against New Coronavirus Variant Omicron: Study.

Also Read | Earthquake Measuring 3.7 on Richter Scale Hits Mizoram, Tripura, No Damage Reported.

Speaking at the Latur district annual planning and restriction review meeting, Pawar underlined the need for 100 per cent vaccination.

"Considering the increased risk of infection with the new variant of coronavirus, maximum people should take jabs. However, 75 per cent of eligible people have taken only the first dose of the vaccine in the Latur district. Comparatively, few people have taken the second jab," he said.

Latur district in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra is one of the laggard districts as far as vaccination coverage is concerned.

He asked authorities to rope in local bodies, NGOs, sugar mills and various companies to increase the vaccination coverage.

Pawar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said the pandemic has affected the developmental work.

The Deputy CM directed that a fire audit of all hospitals should be conducted immediately and efforts taken to rectify errors if any.

Maharashtra had recorded 17 cases of Omicron variant as of Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)