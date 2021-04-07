New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Routine walk-in OPD patient registrations, including specialty clinics at the AIIMS Hospital and all centres will be temporarily closed with effect from April 8, to minimise the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"In view of an increased need to minimize the possibility of community spread of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and also to optimize diversion of available manpower and materials resources for the care and treatment of suspected/confirmed patients of COVID-19 disease, it has been decided to temporarily close down routine walk-in OPD patients' registrations including Specialty Clinics in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres with effect from 08.04.2021 (Thursday)," read a notice by the hospital.

OPDs/ Specialty Clinics will continue to register and provide OPD requisite services only for such patients (new and follow up) who are having prior appointments. Respective Departments may fix the limits of daily new and follow-up patients in OPD for the next four weeks, depending on the available strength of residents after contributing to the COVID-19 pool.

Meanwhile, Delhi has imposed a 10 pm to 5 am night curfew till April 30 to tackle the steep rise in Covid infections.

As many as 5,100 new Covid-19 cases and 17 related deaths have been reported over the last 24 hours in the national capital, as per the latest figures released by the health department of Delhi on Tuesday.

The city's positivity rate stands at 4.93 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.54 per cent. Total samples tested were 1,03,453 in the last 24 hours. There are 17,332 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. (ANI)

