Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): A Royal Bengal tiger at Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad has died of heart failure, a forest official said on Sunday.

According to the official, the 11-year-old male tiger named Kadamba died on Saturday night.

Also Read | Assam Govt Eases COVID-19 Lockdown Norms in Kamrup Metropolitan District, Stand-Alone Grocery Shops to Open Between 11 Am & 4 Pm from July 6 to July 10.

As per the post-mortem report, Kadamba died of shock due to congestive heart failure.

"With the passing away of Kadamba, the Nehru Zoological Park now has 11 Royal Bengal Tigers (yellow) (8 adults and 3 cubs), and 9 Royal Bengal Tigers (white) adults. Out of these three Royal Bengal Tigers (yellow) Roja (21), Soni (20) and Aparna (19) have already surpassed average lifespan," said N Kshitija, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Also Read | Kerala | 225 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Past 24 Hours, Total 3,174 Patients Have Recovered from Disease So Far: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

Kadamba was brought from Pilukula Biological Park, Mangalore in March 2014 via an animal exchange programme.

The 11-year-old tiger did not show any apparent signs of illness, but was off feed frequently, for the last few days, for which he was under observation of the Zoo veterinarians, the official added.

"All the required blood and tissue samples were collected and sent to College of Veterinary Science, Rajendranager, Hyderabad, Veterinary Biological Research Institute, Shantinagar, and LaCONES-CCMB, Attapur for further detailed examination," said Kshitija. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)