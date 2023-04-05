Hyderabad, Apr 5 (PTI) A 10-year-old male Royal Bengal Tiger died at the Nehru Zoological Park here on Wednesday due to renal failure, zoo officials said.

The big cat was suffering with dyspepsia and loss of appetites and was under treatment for the past six months.

The tiger was showing frequent appetite loss, changing diet pattern, and became lean in its backside, a release from the Nehru Zoological Park said.

"With profound grief and sorrow, it is informed that despite expert treatment and all efforts, the animal died at 03.00 am on April 5 in the enclosure," it said.

As per the post-mortem, the death is due to renal failure, the release added.

