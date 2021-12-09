Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 9 (ANI): Four bags packed with Rs 24.5 lakh, in denominations of Rs 10 and Rs 20, were seized by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express at Cuttack Railway Station on Wednesday.

A man, identified as Arun Kumar Swain of Serapur village in Jajpur district, has been detained in this connection. Further probe is on.

He was reportedly travelling with the four bags containing Rs 24.5 lakh from Bhubaneswar to Delhi. The bags contained Rs 1.4 lakh in Rs 10 denomination and the rest amount in Rs 20 denomination.

While the RPF has initiated a probe in this regard, the Income Tax department has also been intimated about the seizure. (ANI)

