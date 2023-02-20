New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Railway Protection Force (RPF) will host the prestigious International Union of Railways' 18th World Security Congress in Jaipur from February 21-23, the Railways said on Monday.

Union internationale des chemins de fer (UIC) or International Union of Railways represents the railway sector and promotes rail transport worldwide.

"Having assumed the chair of UIC Security platform, DG RPF has taken up measures to enhance the involvement of member organizations operating in Asia, Africa and several other developing countries with similar demographic pattern so that their voice could be heard and concerns addressed by the multilateral platform provided by the UIC.

"It is in this backdrop and with India taking over the mantle of the presidency of G-20, India will be proudly hosting the 18th World Security Congress for the International Union of Railways in the Pink City Jaipur," the Railways said in a statement.

The RPF will be the host for engaging with the delegates (security representatives) of the member organizations of UIC.

The 18th edition of the Congress, centred around the theme of 'Railway Security Strategy: Responses and Vision for Future', will be attended by the heads of security of railway organizations from across the world, apart from the concerned officials of UIC, partner international organizations, Indian Railways, RPF and senior police officials from India.

"It will be an event befitting with the occasion of India taking on the leadership of hosting railway security delegates from around the world. RPF is geared up to host impactful deliberations on issues of concern and challenges for railway security across the world and has devised the sessions in a way to focus on second order problem solving matrix so as to come up with practical and immediately implementable solutions that will result into a transformative metamorphosis of railway security across the globe," the statement said.

The security congress will start with inaugural session on February 21, 2023 and conclude with a valedictory session on February 23, 2023. Rest of the Congress is divided into four sessions with underlying sub-themes of 'Protecting Critical Assets & Freight', 'Human Security Approach', 'Best Railway Security Tools & Practices across the World' and 'Vision 2030'.

Previously, in 2006 and 2015, RPF had successfully organized and hosted the UIC World Security Congress in New Delhi.

