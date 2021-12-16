Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 16 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday held the Congress government responsible for the state having the "highest" unemployment rate in the country and accused it of turning the Rajasthan Public Service Commission into 'Rishtedaar' Public Service Commission.

It also alleged that the state had registered an all-time high number of crime cases in the last one year and that the government had breached the promises of waving farmers' loan and providing public safety.

"The Congress government has been recruiting candidates for the job vacancies released during the BJP dispensation," BJP's state chief Satish Punia said, adding, "Despite this, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has become Rishtedaar (relatives) Public Service Commission with gross irregularities in recent REET and other exams."

Punia was making a veiled reference to allegations that former education minister Govind Singh Dotasra had recruited two of his relatives in the Rajasthan Administrative Services during his tenure.

Punia said with 30 lakh youths looking for jobs, the state's unemployment was pegged at "27.3 per cent", the "highest" in the country, but the government had managed to provide unemployment allowances only to about 1.50 lakh individuals in three years.

According to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a non-government entity, the state's current unemployment rate is 20.4 per cent.

"The state has also joined the list of those with the highest crime rate in the country," Punia alleged.

Quoting the National Crime Records Bureau, Punia said Rajasthan witnessed 5,310 incidents of rape, gang-rape and crime against women in the last one year and that for the first time in the state's history, it had witnessed a high of 6.50 lakh crimes in a year.

The BJP has called for a 'Jan Aakrosh' rally in all the districts to highlight the failures of the state government in the last three years, he said.

Speaking about the BJP, Punia said constant efforts are underway to strengthen the party.

