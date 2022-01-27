New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday submitted a complaint to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleging violation of human rights of the aspirants of the RRB NTPC exam at the hands of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Police.

The complaint submitted by the legal cell of IYC seeks the issuance of direction to the Director-General of Police (DGP) of both states to take strict action against the concerned Superintendent of Police (SP).

Advocate Amrish Ranjan Pandey, National Secretary, Indian Youth Congress and Advocate Ambuj Dixit, National Co-Coordinator, Legal Cell, Indian Youth Congress on Thursday submitted a complaint against the DGP of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the matter allegedly of violation of human rights of students protesting against the manner of conduct of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam by the Ministry of Railways.

The complaint stated that students across India have been protesting since January 25, 2021, against the manner in which the Railway Ministry is conducting the RRB NTPC exams. Against this, the police have cracked down upon the students.

Speaking to ANI, Advocate Amrish Ranjan said, "We filed a complaint before the NHRC against this crackdown on students in various parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and sought direction to the DGP of both states to take strict action against the concerned SPs."

The complaint also stated that the media reports of police crackdowns are all over social media. Students have been beaten mercilessly by the police. Beating up peaceful protestors amounts to nothing less than tyranny. (ANI)

