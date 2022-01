Patna (Bihar) [India], January 28 (ANI): As many as four people have been arrested for pelting stones and vandalism at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Bihar's Patna for staging a protest against alleged discrepancies in the Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC stage 1 exam results, said Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters here, Singh said, "4 people have been arrested for pelting stones and vandalism at Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Patna on January 24."

The DM further informed that the probe is on to find who provokes the students to take law into their own hands as six coaching institute teachers have been named by the arrested during interrogation.

"During the enquiry, 6 coaching institute teachers were named for provoking them. We've taken cognizance of some viral videos for probe," he said.

Meanwhile, terming the committee formed by the Union Railway Ministry to look into the concerns raised by the aspirants of alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC stage 1 exam results as a "hoax", student union AISA and other youth organizations have called for "Bihar bandh" on Friday and refused to bog down despite the formation of the committee.

AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav along with others in a press statement said that the committee formed by the ministry is a "conspiracy" to postpone the matter till the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is no doubt on the questions being raised by the candidates. This massive movement of student youth, who are facing extreme unemployment, has arisen at a time when there is an election in UP. Under the pressure of this, this proposal of the Government and Railways has come and a conspiracy is being hatched to postpone the matter till the elections," they said. (ANI)

