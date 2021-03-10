Thane, Mar 10 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here in Maharashtra has awarded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the parents of a 24-year-old-man who was killed in a road accident in 2010.

MACT member and Thane Principal District Judge R M Joshi passed the order on March 2 and a copy of it was made available on Tuesday.

The tribunal ordered the offending car's owner and the vehicle's insurer to make the payment jointly and severally to the claimants along with an interest of seven per cent per annum from the date of filing of the application.

The parents of the victim, Suresh Balkrishna Naidu, who was a resident of Sion in neighbouring Mumbai, told the tribunal that their son worked asa network administrator in a company and earned Rs 60,000 per month.

On April 2, 2010, while he was going on a motorcycle to Belapur from Vashi in Navi Mumbai town of Thane, a car hit his two-wheeler on the Palm Beach road.

The victim fell from the vehicle. He received severe injuries and died, the claimants told the tribunal and sought a compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

The car owner did not appear before the MACT, hence the case was decided ex-parte against him.

The vehicle's insurer contested the claim on various grounds which were dismissed by the tribunal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)