Pune, Jun 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said Rs 12.44 crore has been approved to ramp up COVID-19 testing facility at state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

He directed the district administration to take action against hospitals overcharging patients.

Pawar said a fund of Rs 8.90 crore has been approved for COVID-19 testing and Rs 3.53 crore has been approved for various equipment.

