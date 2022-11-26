Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said there will be an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore in the state in the renewable energy sector.

During an interaction with industrialists after inaugurating Atria University and Green Future Summit in Bnegaluru on Saturday, the CM said renewable energy will be used as an alternative fuel to diesel and petrol in the state in the coming days.

The investment will be more in the hydrogen sector and efforts will be made to make the fuel available at a much lower price, the chief minister added.

On whether the cost of electronic vehicles in the state will be reduced in the next five years, Bommai said the number of electric vehicles will be more in the next five years and they will cost cheaper, too.

"The role of private institutions is very important in implementating the National Education Policy (NEP) and they can carry on with their activities with the government's cooperation. India has a big population and creating jobs is a big responsibility," the CM added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Atria Group Chairman P.S.Sundararaju were also present at the event. (ANI)

