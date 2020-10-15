New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): During a surprise visit on Thursday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai imposed Rs 20 lakh fine on Public Works Department (PWD) for not following environmental regulations at a construction site in Burari.

"I will visit this site tomorrow also and if required will impose fine again," he said.

Meanwhile, hours after Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that stubble burning only contributes 4 per cent to the pollution in the national capital, Rai today alleged that the Centre has become "spokesperson" of the neighbouring states where crop residues are being burnt.

"It seems the Centre has become a spokesperson of the states where stubble burning takes place. Delhi government is taking measures to fight the pollution in the national capital and wants cooperation from the Centre to tackle these outside sources," said Rai.

He added the Union environment minister today said that stubble burning contributes only 4 per cent to the pollution in Delhi. "Air Quality Index was normal 15 days ago; I want to ask him as to what the people of Delhi did in 15 days, which led to this kind of situation," said Rai.

Earlier today, Javadekar said stubble burning contributes only 4 per cent of pollutants in the environment of Delhi. "Rest is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning So, 50 teams of the Central Pollution Control Board will be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR from today," he said.

Meanwhile, air quality deteriorated further in the national capital on Thursday.

The Air Quality Index was at 366 in ITO, 309 in R K Puram, 313 in Anand Vihar, and 339 in Wazirpur, all four in "very poor" category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee data. (ANI)

