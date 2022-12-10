New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Leena Maria Paulose, wife of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in a Rs. 200 crore extortion case registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paulose and others are currently in judicial custody in the case for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, of Rs. 200 crore.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma is scheduled to hear the bail petition on December 12.

Recently Delhi Police in the present case arrested Mumbail-based Pinky Irani said to be a close aide of Chandrashekhar and introduced him to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to the EOW, the accused Pinky Irani used to portray him (Sukesh) to be a business tycoon and the accused used to be instrumental to facilitate certain Bollywood personalities to contact with main accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

It is also in the allegations that accused Pinky Irani has been instrumental in disposing off the amount of money extorted from the complainant and other sources.

Recently, Delhi Police recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the court under Section 164 after she said she wanted to give some important information in the Rs 200 crore fraud case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The Delhi Police Economic Offence Wing (EOW) last year filed a chargesheet naming 14 accused including Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his Wife Leena Maria Paul and others. The Chargesheet was filed under various sections of IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to the EOW, Leena, Sukesh with others used Hawala routes, creating Shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

Delhi Police's EOW had registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs. 200 crores besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

According to the Prosecution, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police extended its investigation into the case related to extortion of over Rs 200 crore, by Rohini jail inmate Sukesh Chandrasekar for allegedly duping wives of former Religare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who are currently in Tihar jail.

Investigations revealed that the accused Sukesh Chandrasekar had duped Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh worth over several crores of rupees. The women claimed that they have paid crores of rupees to the conman to secure bail for their husbands and ensure their safety, posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry.

Chandrasekhar and his associates allegedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. As per reports, Chandrasekhar persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case. (ANI)

