Coimbatore, Apr 5 (PTI): Robbers looted 120 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 27 lakh in cash after breaking into house in nearby Tirupur on Monday, police said.

The house-owner Shafiullah, running a screen-printing unit, had gone to Udhagamandalam with his family on April 2 when the thieves struck, the police said.

This morning, Shafiullah's brother noticed the front door of the house broken open and informed the police.

CCTV footage showed two persons entering the house and leaving it after an hour, the police said, adding three special police teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

