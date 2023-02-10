Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Two persons were detained from the trading hub of Burrabazar in Kolkata on Friday after Rs 35 lakh in cash was seized from an office, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) and its Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS) raided the office of a textile company on Cotton Street and seized Rs 35 lakh in cash, he said.

Also Read | Northeast Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Chief JP Nadda To Release Election Manifestos for Meghalaya and Nagaland Next Week.

"So far, Rs 35 lakh in cash has been seized. It could increase as searches are still underway. The owner of the firm could not state why he had kept so much cash in his office," a police officer said.

"The money seems to have been meant for hawala transactions. We have detained two persons for questioning," he added.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman on NPAs: Rs 10.09 Lakh Crore Loans Written Off by Banks in Last Five Years, Not Waived Off.

On Thursday, Rs 1 crore in cash was seized from a vehicle in the Gariahat area by the police.

Police said they were questioning the owner of the vehicle to ascertain his "true role" in the matter.

The money is suspected to be linked to hawala, they said, adding that they are now on the search for the person to whom it was to be sent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)