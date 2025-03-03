Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Assam government on Monday disclosed that, drugs including heroin, brown sugar, ganja, tablets, cough syrup, morphine, brown sugar, opium worth nearly Rs 4000 crore seized in Assam during the period from 2016 to February 2025.

Replying to a query from BJP MLA Terash Gowalla, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who also holds the Home department on Monday said in the state assembly that, from 2016 to February 23 of this year, drugs worth Rs 3,989.71 crore seized in the state.

"During the period, Assam police seized 1614.94 kg of heroin worth Rs 1230.01 crore, 472.30 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 944.63 crore, 1.62 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 811.23 crore, 1.86 crore numbers of tablets worth Rs 745.43 crore, 14.13 lakh bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 95.49 crore," the Assam Chief Minister said.

According to the report of the state government, during the period, 1.52 lakh bottles of phensedyl, 2870.10 kg of morphine, 709.90 kg of opium, 2.092 kg of cocaine, 35 kg of afim, 20.96 kg of crystal methampetamine, 10.59 kg of raw opium, 978.60 kg of cannabis plant were also seized.

This year till February 23, police seized 14.40 kg of heroin, 2222.78 kg of ganja, 55 kg of opium, 4.19 lakh numbers of tablets, 15,539 bottles of cough syrup.

The Assam government has taken up various measures to aware the people against drugs across the state. Assam CM has vowed to make Assam as a drugs free state. (ANI)

