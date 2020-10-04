Noida (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A truck carrying 700 hundred cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakh to poll-bound Bihar from Haryana was seized by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Greater Noida on Sunday, officials said.

The seizure was made after a gunfight in the Dadri area in which one accused was held after he suffered a bullet injury, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.

“The truck was intercepted on a highway by the local Dadri police. The driver slowed down the truck and parked it on the side of the road at some distance. After the truck halted, both the occupants immediately started running away and were chased by the police,” Pandey said.

“Later, a gunfight broke out in which one of the men got hit in police firing and was held, while the other managed to escape,” he said.

The officer said 700 cartons of India-manufactured branded liquor were recovered from the truck and its cost is estimated worth Rs 50 lakh.

The man held has been identified as Pavan, a native of Rohtak district in Haryana, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, the officer said.

“He told police that the truck had started from Sonipat in Haryana and was bound for Bihar,” Pandey said.

Further legal proceedings are underway in the case, he added.

