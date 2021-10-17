Lucknow, Oct 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to pay Rs 50,000 to family members of persons who had died after contracting COVID-19 in the state.

In a statement issued by the UP government, the Chief Minister ordered officials to issue detailed guidelines about financial relief to be given to family members of those who had succumbed to COVID-19.

He also said it should be ensured that no eligible family is deprived of their entitlement and detailed guidelines in this regard should be issued soon.

A team should be formed in every district under the district magistrate for proper implementation of distributing financial relief.

