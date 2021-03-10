New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Wednesday for about 40 minutes till 12 noon amid uproar by Congress and other opposition party members demanding discussion on the three farm laws.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said a notice has been given under Rule 267 for suspension of the listed business for the day to discuss the three farm laws and issues related to farmers.

"I am requesting you to allow under 267 rule to discuss this issue... till then it will not be fair without taking notice of this...we cannot proceed. I request you to suspend all the rules," Kharge said.

As opposition members were raising slogans demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu "disallowed" the notices saying the issue was discussed in the first leg of the ongoing Budget Session.

The Chairman asked the agitating members to return to seats saying the farmers' issue could be discussed during the debate on appropriation bill and finance bill.

However, the agitating members kept raising slogans, and the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

