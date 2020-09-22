New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The eight MPs suspended for continuing with their protests against farm bills inside the Upper House who had spent the night on the lawns of Parliament in protest had a visitor in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh who arrived with morning tea for them.

Harivansh met the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who had spent the night on the lawns near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises. He was seen sitting on the ground and having tea with the MPs.

The MPS were earlier suspended by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for "unruly behaviour" with deputy chairman Harivansh Singh.

On Monday, Venkaiah Naidu announced the one-week suspension of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh, Congress' Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI (M)'s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim for "unruly behaviour" with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on Sunday during the passage of the farm bills.

On Sunday Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.

Both the Bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha through voice votes. (ANI)

