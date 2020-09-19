New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha on Saturday mourned the death of its former member Naznin Faruque who passed away earlier this week at the age of 66.

When the House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu mentioned the passing away of Faruque on September 16.

A social worker, Faruque represented Assam in the Upper House from April 2010 to April 2016.

"In the passing away of Naznin Faruque, the country has lost a dedicated social worker and an able parliamentarian," Naidu said.

The members stood in silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.

